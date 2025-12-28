DT
Home / Delhi / Tribunal awards Rs 1.26-cr relief to mishap victim’s kin

Tribunal awards Rs 1.26-cr relief to mishap victim’s kin

Man died after his motorcycle was hit by a DTC bus in October 2023

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.26 crore as compensation to the family of a 32-year-old man who died after his motorcycle was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the Rohini East Metro station in October 2023.

Presiding officer Vikram was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of the deceased, Manish Kumar Chaudhary, seeking compensation for his death in the road accident.

In an order dated December 22, the tribunal held that the mishap was the result of rash and negligent driving by Sanjay, driver of the offending DTC bus.

The tribunal noted that the accident took place on October 18, 2023, at around 1 pm on the Rithala Road beneath the Rohini East Metro station.

According to the findings, the DTC bus abruptly changed lanes, causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear portion of the bus. Chaudhary was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The tribunal relied on CCTV footage, which showed the bus changing lanes suddenly, contradicting the driver’s claim that the deceased was attempting to overtake the vehicle.

Rejecting the defence plea of contributory negligence, the tribunal observed that the footage clearly fixed responsibility of the bus driver.

The tribunal further noted that the deceased was employed as an assistant floor manager with a private firm, and the three petitioners, including his mother and sister, were dependent on his income.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 1.26 crore under various heads and directed the insurer, New India Assurance Co. Ltd., to deposit the amount.

Tags :
