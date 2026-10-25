Tributes paid to martyrs at National Police Memorial

The Delhi Police on Saturday paid tribute to personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri. A ‘Run for Martyrs’, felicitation of bereaved families and a Beating the Retreat ceremony marked the commemorative programme.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar flagged off the run from Nehru Park to the memorial in the morning. At its conclusion, Kumar, along with senior police officers, offered floral tributes to the martyrs.

Advertisement

Families of martyred Delhi Police personnel visited the memorial during the day and were felicitated in recognition of the sacrifices made by their loved ones in the service of the nation. They also visited the memorial museum and paid homage at the Wall of Valour, which commemorates police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Advertisement

A specially curated video showcasing the bravery and acts of gallantry of police personnel was screened at the Memorial Theatre.

The programme featured a film highlighting the courage and sacrifices of Delhi Police personnel, followed by performances by the Delhi Police Brass Band and Pipe Band. It concluded with a Beating the Retreat ceremony and a solemn tribute at the Wall of Valour.

Advertisement

Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country on October 21 every year to honour police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. The Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations are allotted individual days from October 22 to 30 to organise commemorative programmes at the National Police Memorial.

The Delhi Police were allotted October 24 for this year’s programme. Commemorative activities are also being organised across its districts and units from October 22 to 30 to honour the memory of the martyrs.