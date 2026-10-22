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Home / Delhi / Tricolour can’t be used as ‘shield’ to violate law: Patra

Tricolour can’t be used as ‘shield’ to violate law: Patra

Targets Cong over proposed Nov 1 protest

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Sambit Patra. File photo
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The BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Opposition and the CJP protests, alleging that attempts to bring about “regime change” were part of a wider effort by domestic and foreign forces to create unrest, weaken institutions and destabilise the democratically elected government.

At separate press briefings, BJP national spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sambit Patra linked recent protests and campaigns to what they described as a broader pattern of changing demands and attempts to question constitutional institutions. Patra, speaking in Bhubaneswar, specifically cited the Delhi High Court proceedings involving CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

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Patra said the duo’s judicial custody was not because they had unfurled the Tricolour, but because of an alleged breach of the conditions of their peace bonds. He highlighted the High Court’s observation that “the people remain the same, but their issues change” and its questions about the protesters’ associations and objectives.

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The BJP spokesperson said the Tricolour could not be used as a “shield” for violating the law, while invoking the court’s concern that protests could escalate into arson, violence and loss of life or property.

Patra also targeted the Congress over its proposed November 1 protest at Ramlila Maidan, drawing a controversial parallel with the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and alleging that the programme was intended to further a “regime change” agenda. The BJP said changes of government must come only through voters and democratic means.

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