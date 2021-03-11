Truck driver's body with slit throat found in bushes in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 3
The body of a 44-year-old truck driver with his throat slit was found in the roadside bushes on the Daboda road in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday.
Dharmender, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, was a truck driver at Delhi-Hubli Roadways transport company.
His brother Brijesh said, "My brother came from Goa to Gurugram on June 1 and offloaded a truck at Farruknagar’s Bharti Airtel company. On the intervening night of June 1 and June 2, my brother was killed with a sharp-edged weapon and thrown into the bushes to destroy evidence."
The victim's body was found on Thursday, Farrukhnagar Station House Officer Sunil Kumar said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.
A case of murder had been registered and an investigation had been launched, said police. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala