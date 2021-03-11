Truck driver's body with slit throat found in bushes in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 3

The body of a 44-year-old truck driver with his throat slit was found in the roadside bushes on the Daboda road in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday.

Dharmender, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, was a truck driver at Delhi-Hubli Roadways transport company.

His brother Brijesh said, "My brother came from Goa to Gurugram on June 1 and offloaded a truck at Farruknagar’s Bharti Airtel company. On the intervening night of June 1 and June 2, my brother was killed with a sharp-edged weapon and thrown into the bushes to destroy evidence."

The victim's body was found on Thursday, Farrukhnagar Station House Officer Sunil Kumar said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

A case of murder had been registered and an investigation had been launched, said police. IANS