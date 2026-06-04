Truck rams into police checkpoint, kills home guard

A home guard on duty was crushed to death after a speeding truck rammed into a police checkpoint near World Mark Mall in Sector 65 around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The impact broke police barricades and damaged a police vehicle.

Advertisement

The truck driver was driving recklessly and smashed through barricades installed by the police. Home Guard Sandeep Kumar was hit by the truck and died on the spot.

Advertisement

After the incident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police send the body for a post-mortem examination and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Liwasi village in Bhiwani district. Sources said Kumar had been transferred from Bhiwani to Gurugram only three days ago. The police have informed his family about the incident.