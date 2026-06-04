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Home / Delhi / Truck rams into police checkpoint, kills home guard

Truck rams into police checkpoint, kills home guard

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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A home guard on duty was crushed to death after a speeding truck rammed into a police checkpoint near World Mark Mall in Sector 65 around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The impact broke police barricades and damaged a police vehicle.

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The truck driver was driving recklessly and smashed through barricades installed by the police. Home Guard Sandeep Kumar was hit by the truck and died on the spot.

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After the incident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police send the body for a post-mortem examination and launched a search for the absconding driver.

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The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Liwasi village in Bhiwani district. Sources said Kumar had been transferred from Bhiwani to Gurugram only three days ago. The police have informed his family about the incident.

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