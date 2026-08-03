Trust India’s institutions, believe in yourself: Sandhu to KMC students

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday urged students of Kirori Mal College (KMC) to overcome self-doubt, believe in their abilities and trust India’s institutions, saying the country’s future would be shaped by the choices they make today.

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Addressing KMC’s Orientation Programme 2026 at the University of Delhi (DU), Sandhu drew on his own academic journey to highlight the opportunities available to students in India. “I am a product of Delhi University,” he said, recalling that he completed both his graduation and postgraduation in Delhi and had never studied abroad.

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Sandhu said the foundation he received at DU shaped his contribution to the nation, including his work overseas. Urging students to trust their abilities and the opportunities available in the country, he told them: “The future is yours to shape.”

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His address came as KMC opened its new incubation facility. Sandhu inaugurated the Kirori Mal College Incubation Centre and felicitated students and faculty mentors whose research papers were published under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme.

The Lieutenant-Governor said these early research achievements reflected the emergence of an academic culture that encourages students to question, investigate and innovate from the beginning of their undergraduate journey. He also highlighted the growing importance of university campuses in driving innovation, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that “India’s university campuses are emerging as dynamic centres where Yuva Shakti drives breakthrough innovations.”

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With India aiming to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Sandhu said universities would have to play a central role in strengthening research, innovation and entrepreneurship. He also inaugurated the Science Block lift, describing it as part of the college’s efforts to make its infrastructure more accessible and inclusive.

Speaking about KMC’s legacy of more than seven decades, Sandhu said the college’s contribution extended beyond academic achievements, citing its role in producing generations of leaders, scholars, scientists, civil servants, entrepreneurs, artists and public servants.

Educational institutions, he said, should ultimately be judged not only by rankings or infrastructure but also by the quality of citizens they produce.

The Lieutenant-Governor concluded his address by urging students to pursue intellectual curiosity, scientific temperament and independent thinking, while ensuring their ambitions remain rooted in integrity, discipline and public service, regardless of the careers they eventually choose.