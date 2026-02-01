Tulip fest begins today, time to ring in the spring

Advertisement

"India and the Netherlands have long collaborated for tulip cultivation, something which symbolises the nations’ strong diplomatic and cultural ties," Gerards said today at a specially curated walk through the tulip blossoms at the ambassador's residence.

The remarks came on the eve of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation's Tulip festival which is aligned with the theme of the just concluded India AI Summit - "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaya (welfare and happiness for all). Gerards said she was looking forward to the Festival that would witness Shanti Path in Diplomatic enclave come up as a special attraction apart from tulip blossoms at all major gardens and enclaves in the Capital.

These locations include Central Park, Connaught Place, Lodhi Gardens, Talkatora Garden, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Amrit Udyan among others, with entry to all places free.

Around 2.25 lakh tulip bulbs have been planted across the city for the festival. Besides, around one lakh bulbs were planted in pots and sold.

Apart from the Netherlands' collaboration with the Delhi festival, Gerards spoke of India and the Netherlands collaborating heavily on tulip cultivation in Kashmir.

The Valley imports 15 lakh bulbs annually from the Netherlands for the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar and The Centre of Excellence in South Kashmir, supported by the Dutch embassy, aims to indigenise bulb production and reduce import dependency.

Talking to The Tribune, Gerards said she would try to get Dutch cultivators of tulip bulbs for the tulip festival in India next year.

“We will try to get some Dutch producers of tulip bulbs to India to see if the flower can be cultivated in more places in the country. In fact, it is all about selecting the right variety suitable for the Indian climatic conditions. I am sure there will be more takers because cultivating tulips can also be economically viable,” she added.

Just as the lotus is deeply rooted in the Indian culture, tulip is an inseparable part of the Netherlands’ identity. More than just a seasonal bloom, it represents optimism and the fresh promise of spring.

Tulips originated in Central Asia and were embraced by the Ottoman empire.

Over the centuries, tulips became deeply embedded in Dutch cultural identity, evolving from ornamental garden flowers into national icons admired across the world.

Today, there are more than 3,000 officially registered tulip varieties, ranging from classic single-colour blooms to rare and dramatic forms.

Notably, a rare, vibrant yellow and red tulip was named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2005 (Miss World), further highlighting the flower’s global cultural appeal.

“The Tulip festival of the NDMC is a celebration of the vibrant partnership between the Netherlands and India. The tulips in our garden symbolise the spirit of collaboration and shared growth that defines our relationship today. We are delighted to see the festival becoming an annual tradition that brings our communities closer, highlighting the warmth of Indo-Dutch ties,” the ambassador said.