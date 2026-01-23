DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Two arms smugglers get 10-year jail

Two arms smugglers get 10-year jail

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The court of Palwal’s additional sessions judge, Dr Tayyab Hussain, sentenced two illegal arms smugglers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ?5,000 each.

Advertisement

The accused, Kilor Singh and Jam Singh, both from Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by the Palwal police in 2022. Forty-one illegal firearms, including 35 pistols and 6 country-made pistols, along with 11 magazines were also seized from their possession. The police also uncovered their illegal arms factory in Barwani, which was used to manufacture weapons for distribution across multiple states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The arrest followed a bust by the CIA Cell Hodal team, led by Inspector Jangsher Singh, under the guidance of then-SP Rajesh Duggal.

Advertisement

“The court sentenced the duo on January 14,” said the spokesperson of the Palwal police.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts