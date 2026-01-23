Two arms smugglers get 10-year jail

The court of Palwal’s additional sessions judge, Dr Tayyab Hussain, sentenced two illegal arms smugglers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ?5,000 each.

The accused, Kilor Singh and Jam Singh, both from Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by the Palwal police in 2022. Forty-one illegal firearms, including 35 pistols and 6 country-made pistols, along with 11 magazines were also seized from their possession. The police also uncovered their illegal arms factory in Barwani, which was used to manufacture weapons for distribution across multiple states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The arrest followed a bust by the CIA Cell Hodal team, led by Inspector Jangsher Singh, under the guidance of then-SP Rajesh Duggal.

“The court sentenced the duo on January 14,” said the spokesperson of the Palwal police.