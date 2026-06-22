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Home / Delhi / Two arrested for Rs 80-lakh investment scam in Delhi

Two arrested for Rs 80-lakh investment scam in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have arrested two suspects and busted an online investment scam involving nearly Rs 80 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

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The case was registered at the Rajinder Nagar police station under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS after a victim lodged a complaint alleging he was duped through a fake stock market investment scheme. The complainant was lured with promises of high returns through purported stock market investment opportunities. Trusting the assurances given by the accused, he invested nearly Rs 80 lakh through multiple transactions. However, neither the promised returns nor his principal amount was returned.

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