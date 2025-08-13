DT
PT
Two arrested for assaulting auto driver over Rs 10 fare

Two arrested for assaulting auto driver over Rs 10 fare

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:10 AM Aug 13, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the Gurugram police. Tribune Photo
A group of youths allegedly attacked an auto-rickshaw driver with sticks over a dispute regarding a fare of Rs 10. The driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital. An FIR was registered at the Sector 9A police station, and two accused have been arrested.

The incident took place on August 10 near a petrol pump in the Ravi Nagar area. Auto driver Vipin reportedly informed his family that there was a dispute with a passenger over the fare. When his family members arrived, they allegedly found more than six youths assaulting Vipin with sticks. When the family intervened, they were also beaten. The accused allegedly fled after threatening to kill them.

The injured driver was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Following the complaint, police arrested two suspects on Tuesday. They were identified as Ram Vishal Dubey, a native of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Laxman, a resident of Krishna Colony, Gurugram.

