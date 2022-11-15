Two arrested for cheating in Noida

PTI

Noida, November 14

The Noida police have arrested two Delhi-based men, who allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them with foreign currency, in return for Indian money at low exchange rates.

The accused were arrested by Sector 142 police station team after a case was lodged against the duo on Sunday on the complaint of a local.

“The accused had promised to provide the complainant USD 15,000 in return for Rs 4.50 lakh in Indian currency, but ended up cheating the complainant,” a police spokesperson said.

“Mizanur Sheikh and Mursaleem, both natives of Bardhman in West Bengal, are currently staying in East Delhi’s Seemapuri area. The duo was near the Advant building in Noida when they were held on Monday,” the spokesperson said.

The police have seized Rs 41,500, an American dollar bill of USD 20, five notes of Saudi Arabia’s currency, two mobile phones and a knife from them, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the the accused at Sector 142 police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.