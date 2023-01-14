Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirants

Noida, January 13

The Noida police on Friday said they had arrested two persons and busted a gang allegedly involved in duping aspiring doctors of hefty sums of money on the pretext of facilitating their admission into MBBS courses.

Those held have been identified as Deepak Kumar of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Rajesh Kumar Ahuja from Banda in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. The third member and key operative of the gang is still at large but has been identified, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

The police had started investigation over a complaint of fraud by a Lucknow-based aspirant Darshika Singh (26) who claimed of being duped of Rs 13.98 lakh by Noida-based Truth Advisors Career Consultancy.

Citing investigation findings, the officer said the gang targeted aspirant doctors who scored low on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). “The gang quoted Rs 35 lakh for a seat in a medical college in home state of a candidate and Rs 25 lakh in other states. This way, they would get in touch with aspirants,” he added.

“Further, they would carry out forged document work and also arrange a visit to medical colleges as selected by the aspirant. They would even book flight tickets for the aspirant and arrange stay in a hotel. They arranged aspirant’s meeting with someone who posed as a medical college official,” the officer said. — PTI

‘Rs 35 lakh for seat in Home state’