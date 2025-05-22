Two arrested for ‘duping’ retired BSF officer of Rs 24L

Two men were arrested in South Delhi for allegedly duping a retired BSF officer of over Rs 24 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns on investments, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Neeraj Verma (33) and Ravi Verma (30), residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

“The complainant, a retired BSF inspector, filed an online complaint alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 24,54,216 by unidentified persons in the name of block trades, IPOs and share market profits,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

A case was registered on August 9, 2024, in this regard, he added. An analysis of the money trail revealed that the accused transferred the amount received from the victim to an account registered under the name ‘Naitik Traders’, linked to Ravi, the officer said, adding that Ravi was apprehended from Ballabhgarh following technical surveillance. Based on his disclosures, his associate Neeraj was also arrested.