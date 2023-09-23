Two arrested for extortion bid

PTI

New Delhi:

Two members of Salman Tyagi gang were arrested for allegedly firing outside two shops for extorting money from the owners in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area.

The accused have been identified as Deepanshu (21), a resident of Vishnu Garden, and Moinuddin alias Salman (21), a resident of Tihar village. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, two firing incidents took place in the Rajouri Garden area.