Two arrested for kidnapping five-year-old boy for ransom

The Gurugram police arrested two men, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy for ransom. The child was rescued safely and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime was recovered.

Advertisement

According to the police, the boy’s father, who runs a tea stall in Chakarpur, lodged a complaint after his son went missing while playing outside the stall on Friday evening. Later that night, he received a call from an unidentified person claiming to have kidnapped the child and demanding a ransom of Rs 1.5 lakh. A case was registered at the Sector 29 police station.

Advertisement

Joint teams from Chakarpur police post and the Crime Branch, Sector 43, arrested the two accused on Saturday. They were identified as Hasanpur Jaman, alias Riton (19), a resident of Suti village in West Bengal’s Malda district, currently living in Ulhawas, Gurugram, and Monuar (30), also from Suti village, currently residing in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the police found that the accused belonged to the same village. Jaman works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, while Monuar is unemployed.

ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said the accused were relatives of the child’s father and allegedly kidnapped the boy to extort money. “The child was rescued safely from their custody, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered. The accused are being questioned,” he said.