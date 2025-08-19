DT
Two arrested for kidnapping youth

Two arrested for kidnapping youth

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:48 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
The police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a youth and demanding ransom from his family by impersonating police officers. The accused were produced in a city court and have been taken on one-day police remand for further questioning.

The police said, Gyan Chand, a resident of Dhiraj Nagar, lodged a complaint stating his younger brother Pintu had gone out for some work on Saturday. When he failed to return by evening, Gyan Chand tried calling him. “My brother Pintu did not answer the phone. Later, when I called again, another man picked up and claimed he was a police constable. He said my brother had been caught with an illegal pistol and that if I wanted him released, I should bring Rs 8,000 to the new bridge in Saraswati Colony. I grew suspicious and contacted the police,” Gyan Chand said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Palla police station. The Crime Branch Border team launched an investigation and arrested two suspects: Rajesh (25), a resident of Saraswati Colony in Faridabad, and Deepak (29), from Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed they were near Naya Palla bridge on Saturday evening when they spotted the victim alone. In need of money, they took Pintu on their motorcycle to Saraswati Colony and locked him inside a room. They then called his brother posing as police personnel and demanded ransom,” said a Faridabad police

spokesperson.

Both accused are currently in custody and being questioned further, police added.

