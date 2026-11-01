Two arrested for online medicines fraud targeting Punjab customers

Delhi Police have arrested two 22-year-old men for their alleged involvement in an online fraud in which people were cheated on the pretext of purchasing health supplements and medicines through a fake website targeting customers, particularly in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hiten Kumar, a resident of Greater Kailash in Delhi, and Ayush Arya, a B.Com final-year student from Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly facilitated the movement of cheated money through bank accounts in exchange for a 10 per cent commission, police said.

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The case came to light following a complaint by Dharamvir Singh, a resident of Amritsar, who alleged that he had paid around Rs 83,257 between September 27 and 30 for health supplements and medicines through the website www.openlifevedixa.com. However, the products were never delivered, according to the police.

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The complainant subsequently reported the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station of East district on October 21 under Sections 112(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police analysed bank statements, KYC documents and financial transactions to trace the money trail. The probe revealed that Rs 2,66,437 had been credited to two bank accounts allegedly used to receive the proceeds of the fraud. The money was subsequently withdrawn through ATMs, police said.

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According to investigators, Ayush allegedly disclosed that he had provided his bank account details, along with those of a woman known to him, to his cousin Hiten in return for a 10 per cent commission. The money deposited into the accounts was allegedly withdrawn and handed over to Hiten after deducting the commission.

Hiten was arrested on October 21 following the investigation, police said.

During interrogation, Hiten allegedly disclosed his association with another person who was operating the website and facilitating the purported online sales of health supplements and medicines. The identity of the alleged website operator and the role of other associates are being investigated, police added.

An Apple iPhone 15 Pro belonging to Ayush was recovered during the investigation. The device allegedly contained the website link and WhatsApp conversations between the accused. Police are examining the phone to retrieve further digital evidence and identify other persons who may be involved in the alleged fraud.

Police suspect that the network may have involved additional persons and bank accounts. The number of victims and the extent of the alleged fraud are yet to be ascertained.