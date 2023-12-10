Two arrested for opening fire at house

New Delhi, December 9
Two men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a house in Sonia Vihar here suspectedly over a monetary dispute with its owner, officials said on Saturday.
The incident was reported to the police control room around 12:30 am on Friday and a team was sent to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The officials said an FIR was registered following a complaint from Rinku, who runs a small jewellery shop in Sonia Vihar.
