Two arrested for supplying illegal firearms

New Delhi, October 29
Two men allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms have been arrested here, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Shakib (22) and Monu Mavi (31). “Both accused are involved in six different criminal cases,” a senior police official said.
On a tip-off that Shakib would visit Chand Bagh area here, a raid was carried out and firearms were recovered.
“A gun and two live cartridges were recovered from Shakib’s possession. During interrogation, he told the police about Mavi, who was arrested later with one gun and two live bullets,” Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.
