Two arrested in Fazilpuria firing case

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:23 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons for providing weapons to the accused who was involved in the case related to firing on singer Rahul Fazilpuria and the murder of Rohit Shaukeen. Both accused were produced in a city court on Monday and then sent to a two-day police remand.

The accused were identified as Sudip, a resident of Bakhtakhera village in Jind, and Shakti, a resident of Gopalpur in Delhi.

Both were arrested by a team of the Sector 40 crime unit on Sunday at Najafgarh in Delhi.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that the weapons used by their accomplices were provided by them. We are questioning them,” a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

