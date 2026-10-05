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Home / Delhi / Two associates of gangster Rashid Cablewala injured in encounter in Delhi’s Usmanpur

Two associates of gangster Rashid Cablewala injured in encounter in Delhi’s Usmanpur

The accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, sustained bullet injuries to their legs

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of two policemen and they escaped unhurt. Representative image: iStock
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Two suspected associates of gangster Rashid Cablewala were injured in an exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area early Monday, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to a hospital, the officer said.

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On a tip off that the duo would visit their home through a forested route, police laid a trap.

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When the accused reached the spot, they allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing.

The bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of two policemen and they escaped unhurt. Further details are awaited.

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