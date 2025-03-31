Two Bangladeshi immigrants held

The Delhi Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India through unauthorised river routes near the India-Bangladesh border.

The arrests were made in Mandawali, East Delhi, following a tip-off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, “We received credible information about two Bangladeshi immigrants residing in separate areas of Mandawali. Based on this, a team was deployed to trace and apprehend them.”

Advertisement

According to the police, raids were conducted in different locations, leading to the successful arrest of both individuals. During sustained interrogation, the detainees admitted to entering India illegally via Kolkata, West Bengal. “The accused revealed that they crossed the border unlawfully and travelled to Delhi using local trains. They had been living in various localities without valid documents or permits,” DCP Dhania said.

Regarding the legal proceedings, he further stated, “The detainees will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), RK Puram, Delhi, for their deportation process.”