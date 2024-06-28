Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, June 28
Two boys aged 8 and 10 years drowned while playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening, police said.
According to police, the incident took place in a 5-ft-deep ditch near Pusta Number Five in the New Usmanpur area that got filled with water due to heavy rainfall.
The boys went to play in the ditch and drowned as they went into the deep waters, police said.
Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the boys. They rushed them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said.
The bodies were sent for the postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, added the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos
Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...
Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice
All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...
Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines
Following T1 incident, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight depart...
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh
On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...
Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary
Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will suc...