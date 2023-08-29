Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

New Delhi, August 28

Two boys of a government school in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area were allegedly sexually assaulted by their classmates, the police said on Monday.

The Delhi government has set up a committee to probe the matter.

They said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp organised by the school.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, police said, adding two cases have been registered in this connection.

All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, the police said. Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued notices to the police and the school management demanding action in the matter.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP leaders demanded the resignation of Education Minister Atishi, claiming that the condition of government schools in the national capital under AAP rule has “deteriorated”.

The 13-year-old victim, a student of Class VIII, alleged during the summer camp in April, his classmates forcefully took him to a park and sexually assaulted him. They also threatened him not to disclose it to anyone, officials said.

A few days ago when the boys started troubling him, he told his teachers about the incident who asked him not to tell anyone about this, they said.

The victim informed his parents who later made a PCR call and a case was registered on Sunday, they said. According to the DCW, they have received information about sexual assault with two minor boys in a government school in Delhi.

He has alleged that the accused students also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. He has stated that a couple of days ago, he narrated his ordeal to two of his teachers, but they asked him not to report the matter, the DCW said.

The 12-year-old boy has also alleged that the same students sexually assaulted him as well, the DCW said. — PTI

Teacher makes religious remarks, booked

An FIR has been registered against a government school teacher for allegedly making derogatory religious remarks in a classroom at a school in East Delhi, the police said on Monday. A senior police officer said that the teacher made the alleged remarks on a particular community in the classroom at a government school in the Gandhi Nagar area last week. “The police have received a complaint. A probe is underway,” the officer added.