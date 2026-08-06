Two CAG reports, 3 Bills to be tabled in Delhi Assembly monsoon session

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will table two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, a notification related to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and introduce three key Bills during its monsoon session from August 7 to 11, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday.

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The legislative agenda was finalised at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Gupta, ahead of the three-day session.

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The Speaker said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lay two CAG reports on the Table of the House - Report No. 01 of 2026 covering the accounts of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the year ended March 31, 2023, and Report No. 02 of 2026 relating to the state finance of the Delhi Government for 2024-25.

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Power Minister Ashish Sood will table the notification and corrigendum relating to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

Among the Bills to be introduced is the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, which seeks to repeal the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Services) Act, 2011, and replace it with a new framework for the time-bound delivery of public services.

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The Assembly will also introduce a Bill to amend provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act, 2010, and another Bill to repeal the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its amendment Acts of 2010 and 2021.

The decisions were taken unanimously at the BAC meeting, setting the legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session. The session is expected to focus on financial accountability, public service delivery, urban governance and regulatory reforms, alongside consideration of the proposed legislations.