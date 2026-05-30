Thunderstorm in Nuh leads to wall collapses; 2 children killed, 4 hurt

Eid celebrations turned into mourning in Nuh district on Thursday evening when two children were killed and four others injured after walls collapsed in two villages during a thunderstorm.

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According to the police, a 30-foot wall on the southern side of the Government Senior Secondary School in Tapkan village collapsed during a strong storm. More than five children were playing nearby and had taken shelter against the wall. The wall suddenly gave way, trapping five children under the debris.

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In the incident, 15-year-old Mohammad Ayan died, while four others were seriously injured. The injured were identified as Masik (13), Kamil (15), Sufian (11) and Wasim (13). They were admitted to hospital for treatment.

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In another incident in Chandeni village, a nine-year-old boy, Anshed Khan, died after a wall of his house collapsed during the storm. Anshed was standing near the wall when strong winds caused it to fall on him. He was a Class IV student at a private school.

After receiving information about the incidents, police and administrative teams reached the spots and began an investigation. Villagers also joined the rescue and relief efforts. Public representatives and social leaders expressed grief over the deaths.

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“We handed over the bodies after post-mortem examinations today, and an investigation is under way,” a senior police officer said.