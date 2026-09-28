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Home / Delhi / Two children killed as water tank collapses in Gurugram shanties

Two children killed as water tank collapses in Gurugram shanties

Mothers of the children injured | Contractor booked

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Two children, including a four-year-old girl, were killed after a cement water tank suddenly collapsed in a shanty settlement near G-21 Society in Sector 83, Gurugram, police said. The mothers of the two children were also injured after being caught in the debris.

Police registered an FIR against the contractor responsible for constructing the tank under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kherki Daula police station and launched an investigation.

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According to police, Sharif Ali, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, has been working as a mason while living in a rented shanty in Sector 83 for about a year. His wife, Rubina Bibi, works in housekeeping at a housing society.

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According to the complaint, a cement tank measuring about 10 feet in length, 5 feet in width and 5 feet in height was constructed in the shanty area three or four days ago to store water.

After the tank was completed on September 25, it was filled with water and residents were asked to use it. At the time, Rubina had gone to the tank to bathe her four-year-old daughter, Sumaiya. Another woman had also arrived there to bathe her young son.

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Suddenly, the wall of the tank collapsed, falling on both children and the two women. Locals cleared the debris and pulled the injured out. The children were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“An FIR has been registered and we handed over the bodies of the children to their kin after the postmortem. The accused contractor will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

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