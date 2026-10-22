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Home / Delhi / Two children rescued from house fire in northeast Delhi’s Balbir Nagar Extension

Two children rescued from house fire in northeast Delhi’s Balbir Nagar Extension

Two water tenders, one water bowser, one motorcycle-based quick-response unit and one quick-response vehicle were dispatched to the spot

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Two children were rescued after a fire involving an electric scooter and a motorcycle broke out at a house in Balbir Nagar Extension in northeast Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, according to fire department officials.

Daksh (16) and Kavya (15), both children of Rajender, were trapped inside a ground-floor room due to smoke. They were rescued by a firefighter from the Ghazipur fire station’s MCFR-5 unit and taken to GTB Hospital in a CATS ambulance. Dr Arvind reported that both children were stable.

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The fire was reported at a house in Gali No. 16, near Nala Road, Balbir Nagar Extension, under Shahdara jurisdiction, at around 1.50 am. Two water tenders, one water bowser, one motorcycle-based quick-response unit and one quick-response vehicle were dispatched to the spot.

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A further water tender was requisitioned around 2.05 am by fire officer Satyaveer. The fire was brought under control at 2.10 am, according to the report.

The building comprised a ground floor and a first floor and stood on a plot measuring around 40 square yards.

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