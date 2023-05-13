 Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results : The Tribune India

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Police said both of them were upset about their performance in board exam

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Two students allegedly hanged themselves at their homes in separate incidents of suicide in Delhi after the CBSE announced the Class 12 exam results, police said on Saturday.

They said both of them were upset about their performance in the board exam.

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar after scoring low marks in the exam. Her father took her to DDU Hospital late Friday but doctors declared her brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

A student of science stream, the girl had scored 75 per cent in the results declared Friday and was deeply upset, Bansal said. However, no suicide note has been found.

The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary and an autopsy will be done later Saturday, police said.

The second incident was reported from northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

A 19-year-old girl hanged herself at her home on Friday after she failed the exam, police said.

She was admitted to the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri but died during treatment.

Her family members told police that she was upset after finding out her Class 12 result.

A senior police officer said no foul play is suspected in her death and the family members have raised no such suspicion over her death. No suicide note has been found.

The autopsy was done on Saturday and the body has been handed over to her family.

The post-mortem report determined asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging as the cause of death, police said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results for Class 10 and 12 on Friday.

The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.12 per cent; it was 87.33 per cent for Class 12.

#cbse

