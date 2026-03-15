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Home / Delhi / Two constables in CBI net over graft

Two constables in CBI net over graft

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two head constables of the Delhi Police, posted at the Sultanpuri police station, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The two arrested cops are Rajesh and Ajay, both posted as head constables at the police station. The CBI had registered the case on March 13 against the two constables.

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It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to allow him to discontinue his online betting activities. A CBI team laid a trap on March 13 and caught both accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

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