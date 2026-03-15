Two constables in CBI net over graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two head constables of the Delhi Police, posted at the Sultanpuri police station, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The two arrested cops are Rajesh and Ajay, both posted as head constables at the police station. The CBI had registered the case on March 13 against the two constables.

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It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to allow him to discontinue his online betting activities. A CBI team laid a trap on March 13 and caught both accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

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