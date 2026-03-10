DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Two cousins found dead inside car in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

Two cousins found dead inside car in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

The deceased are believed to be around 20 and 35 years-old

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:47 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two cousins were found dead inside a parked car in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

Police received information around 11.30 am about a suspicious car parked near the canal in the Khera Khurd village, inside which two men were lying unconscious with blood seen coming from their noses, they said.

Advertisement

The doors of the vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number, were also found open, a senior police officer said, adding that a team rushed to the spot and found the two men lying inside the car.

Advertisement

Their family members, including their mother, also reached the spot and identified the bodies. The deceased are believed to be around 20 and 35 years old, police added.

The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Advertisement

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts