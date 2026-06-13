Two cow smugglers held after encounter in Nuh

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The suspects, who were injured after being shot in the legs during an exchange of fire with police, were admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

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Police said they recovered five camels loaded in a pickup vehicle, and seized an illegal firearm with cartridges, from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station.

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According to police, the incident occurred when a team from the CIA unit in Nuh, led by Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh, attempted to stop a pickup vehicle carrying cattle at a barricade near the toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The suspects allegedly broke through the barricade and sped away, prompting a police chase. During the pursuit, the accused opened fire at the police team, police said. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both suspects sustained gunshot injuries to their legs.

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The injured men were overpowered, taken into custody and later admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police identified the accused as Sahid and Mustafa, residents of Ward 13 in Ferozpur Jhirka.

“An FIR has been registered and the injured cow smugglers have been admitted to hospital. A pickup vehicle loaded with five camels was also seized. Further investigation is underway,” a spokesperson for Nuh police said.