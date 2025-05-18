Two criminals held in Narela

Two criminals associated with the Gogi-Jathedi gang were arrested in Narela area here, the police said on Saturday. During arrest, Akshat Khatri (22) and Bijender, alias Ganja (22), were found in possession of a sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges, an official said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of suspected gang members, a team was deployed to nab them on May 16. The team intercepted a motorcycle near Smriti Van in Narela," DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

Two live cartridges were recovered from Bijender and a sophisticated pistol from Khatri, he added. During interrogation, Khatri disclosed that he was influenced by his cousin, Amit, alias Commander, an associate of gangster Akshay Palada, linked to the Kala Jathedi syndicate.

The duo allegedly planned to expand the gang's local influence and recruit new members from the area, the officer added.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them, the police said, adding that further probe is underway.