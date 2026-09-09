Two days after Satya Niketan tragedy, demolition of adjoining ‘unsafe’ building begins

Stepping up action against unsafe structures in the aftermath of the Satya Niketan tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) started the demolition of an adjoining building on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar had said the adjoining building had weakened and would be demolished in a “calibrated manner” within the next one or two days. The civic body has also launched a city-wide exercise to identify dangerous and dilapidated buildings, unauthorised construction and structural violations that could pose a threat to public safety.

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Khirwar chaired a meeting with all zonal Deputy Commissioners and directed them to conduct comprehensive surveys of buildings in their respective zones. The structures identified will be categorised according to their condition.

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Buildings found to pose an immediate danger will face swift action, including sealing and demolition wherever warranted under law. MCD officials have also been directed to act against unauthorised and illegal construction that compromises structural safety or puts occupants and the public at risk.

Khirwar said, “The safety of human life is non-negotiable. Our approach has to be preventive, not reactive. Every dangerous building, every unauthorised construction and every structural violation that can put lives at risk must be identified and dealt with swiftly and strictly in accordance with law.” He said there could be “no compromise” when it comes to the safety of citizens, particularly children and students.

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Mayor Pravesh Wahi directed all zonal Deputy Commissioners to identify cases of unauthorised construction and take action under the applicable building bylaws. He also directed comprehensive inspections of paying guest accommodations, schools, hotels and healthcare facilities to verify that mandatory approvals, permissions and documents were in place.

24 buildings demolished, 35 sealed in one day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday intensified its crackdown on unsafe buildings, surveying around 1,100 structures across the city, where nearly 20,000 students reside. The civic body identified more than 50 buildings as dangerous and unsafe and demolished 24 structures in a single day as part of the drive. The MCD also sealed 35 buildings for six months after finding them unsafe, while 27 more structures have been identified for demolition.