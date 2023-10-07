Two factories making spurious spices busted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

The Delhi Police on Friday busted two spurious factories manufacturing adulterated spices operating in Outer North District area.

The police seized 25 tonnes of fake cumin and black pepper and around 40 tonnes of raw material kept for preparing adulterated spices.

On a tip-off, a police team laid a trap which intercepted a tempo in front of a godown located at Khasra, Delhi. A Bagesh Gupta (39) in the tempo introduced himself as the owner of the cargo being transported. During interrogation, he admitted that the consignment is adulterated and he was going to deliver it in the market. Thereafter, a godown was busted where huge quantity of fake cumin, black pepper seeds and other raw materials and spices were seized.