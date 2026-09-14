Two fire incidents in Capital

The fire was reported at around 11 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The Delhi Fire Services deployed 15 units during the operation, including five special water tenders, seven water bowsers, a breathing and fire tender, a quick response vehicle and a multipurpose vehicle, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

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The fire was brought under control at around 1.50 pm. According to officials, the fire had broken out in a godown storing rexine scrap and cotton webbing.

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The building comprised a basement, ground floor, first floor and a tin shed on the second floor and stood on an area of around 200 square yards, the agency stated.

Six persons in an adjacent house suffered injuries after inhaling smoke. Five of them were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, while another person, who sustained an injury to the right leg after jumping from an adjacent building, was taken to a government hospital in Burari.

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A “stop” message was received at around 2.10 pm, following which most of the fire units were withdrawn. Two units from the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar fire station remained at the site.

In a separate incident later in the afternoon, a fire broke out at a godown in Dallupura near Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi at around 3.30 pm.

According to the DFS officials, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported in the Dallupura incident, while firefighting and cooling operations were on.