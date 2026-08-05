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Home / Delhi / Two firefighters killed, three hurt as wall collapses during factory blaze in Greater Noida

Two firefighters killed, three hurt as wall collapses during factory blaze in Greater Noida

Exact cause of the fire yet to be ascertained, say officials

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The site after a wall collapsed during a rescue operation at a factory in in Greater Noida on Tuesday. ANI
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Two firefighters were killed while three others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed at a chip manufacturing factory where a fire had broken out in the wee hours of Tuesday in Greater Noida, officials said.

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Five firefighters were injured in the collapse. They were rushed to a hospital where fireman Rohit Yadav and chief constable driver Tirthpal Singh succumbed to their injuries, the officials said.

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According to the police, a fire broke out at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech Industrial Area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. After getting information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, officials said.

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After hours of effort, firefighters brought the blaze under control. However, during the operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping and injuring several members of the Fire Services team.

Five fire personnel sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

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The three other injured personnel - chief constable driver Rajpal Singh, firemen Manish Kumar and Amit Kumar - are out of danger and undergoing treatment, doctors said.

Senior police officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) visited the site to assist in the rescue and safety operations.

The authorities have secured the area and are assessing the structural stability of the factory premises.

While the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine how the fire started. The circumstances that led to the collapse of the wall and iron beam during the firefighting operation will also be probed, an official said.

“Senior police officials and members of the SDRF team are present at the site. The debris is being examined and the authorities have initiated a probe to determine the cause of the fire,” said CFO Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

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