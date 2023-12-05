Two firms fined for cancelling flight abruptly

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 4

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Gurugram have held Yatra Online and British Airways liable for the unilateral cancellation of a woman’s ticket and subsequent denial for adequate refund or resolution for over two years.

The commission ordered them to refund ticket amount, and pay Rs 50,000 as a compensation for mental agony, Rs 50,000/ as a deterrent compensation and Rs 33,000 as legal costs. The two companies will have to pay the complainant a ticket amount of Rs 59,147 with an interest of 9% per annum from March 20, 2020, — the booking date — until realization.

The commission said Parminder Oberoi (71) was forced to endure the unscrupulous conduct of the airline and online booking platform.

#Gurugram