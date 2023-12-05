Two firms fined for cancelling flight abruptly

Gurugram, December 4
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Gurugram have held Yatra Online and British Airways liable for the unilateral cancellation of a woman’s ticket and subsequent denial for adequate refund or resolution for over two years.
The commission ordered them to refund ticket amount, and pay Rs 50,000 as a compensation for mental agony, Rs 50,000/ as a deterrent compensation and Rs 33,000 as legal costs. The two companies will have to pay the complainant a ticket amount of Rs 59,147 with an interest of 9% per annum from March 20, 2020, — the booking date — until realization.
The commission said Parminder Oberoi (71) was forced to endure the unscrupulous conduct of the airline and online booking platform.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today