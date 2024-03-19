Two found dead with stab wounds

PTI

New Delhi, March 18

Two men were found dead with stab wounds in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Sunday night, the police said.

A call was received at about 9.44 pm about a man lying in a pool of blood near Macchi Market, the police said.

A police team took the man to Jaffarpur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Mukesh (34), they said.

While the man was being taken to the hospital, locals told the police team about another body lying nearby. He too had stab wounds and was declared dead by doctors.