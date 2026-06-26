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Home / Delhi / Two held after encounter in Guru Randhawa gym firing case

Two held after encounter in Guru Randhawa gym firing case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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File photo of Lawrence Bishnoi.
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Two alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in Paschim Vihar in connection with the firing outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s gym, officials said on Thursday.

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Haqeeqat and Sagar had been absconding since the June 11 firing, police officials said. With their arrest, all four accused in the case have now been arrested.

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According to the police, Haqeeqat and Sagar had reached west Delhi on Wednesday night to commit another crime when Special Cell teams intercepted them on the basis of specific inputs. The accused allegedly opened fire after spotting the police team, following which the officers retaliated.

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Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and were subsequently overpowered. The police said weapons were recovered from their possession.

Earlier, two other accused — Arman (19) and Tushar (21), both residents of Sonepat, Haryana — were arrested by the Crime Branch in Bahadurgarh.

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Investigators said the four accused were linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be based in the United States.

Pandit had claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post following the incident.

According to the post, Randhawa’s gym was targeted over his alleged proximity to film actor Salman Khan, whom the Bishnoi gang considers an adversary.

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