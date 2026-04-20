Two held after gunfight with police in Dwarka

Delhi Police have arrested two men wanted in an attempted murder case in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

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The arrested have been identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24). They were apprehended near the Urban Extension Road (UER) around 5.35 am, police said.

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The case relates to a firing incident reported from Shyam Vihar Phase II on April 17, in which two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly attempted to shoot a complainant at point-blank range, though the weapon failed to fire. A case was registered at Chhawla police station the following day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said in a statement.

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Acting on specific intelligence, a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka district intercepted the accused. When asked to surrender, Rocky allegedly opened fire at the team, discharging three rounds. One of the bullets struck a head constable’s bulletproof vest, the DCP said. He added that the team retaliated in self-defence, firing three rounds and injuring Rocky below the knee. He was apprehended after a brief scuffle, while Sumit was overpowered at the spot.According to police, Rocky was riding pillion during the earlier incident and had attempted the firing, while Sumit was driving the motorcycle.A 7.65 mm pistol with two live cartridges and three empty shells was recovered from Rocky, while a country-made firearm with one live cartridge was seized from Sumit. The motorcycle used in the crime, a Yamaha bike bearing a Haryana registration number, has also been recovered. The injured accused was shifted to hospital and a fresh case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Chhawla police station.