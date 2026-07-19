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Home / Delhi / Two held for assault, robbery at liquor vend

Two held for assault, robbery at liquor vend

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a salesman and robbing a liquor vend in Damdama.

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According to the police, the salesman told investigators that three men arrived at the liquor vend on the intervening night of July 16 and 17, assaulted him, hit him on the head with a liquor bottle, and fled with cash and liquor bottles. A case was registered at the Sadar Sohna police station.

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The police later arrested two suspects from Abheypur village. They were identified as Pankaj (22) and Sagar, alias Kale (23), both residents of Abheypur in the Sohna area.

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During interrogation, the police found that Sagar works as a welder, while Pankaj is employed by a contractor. The police also said Pankaj had previously been booked in an assault case in Gurugram. Cash worth Rs 5,200 was recovered from the accused. “We are questioning the accused and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

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