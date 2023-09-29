Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

New Delhi, September 28
Two men were arrested here for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from a woman by threatening to upload her obscene photographs on social media, police said on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Sourav (27), who works as a cash collection agent, and Maneesh (22), a hotel manager.
The duo created a fake Instagram profile and befriended the girl. After gaining her trust, they got access to her obscene pictures. They then threatened to post those pictures on social media if she did not give them Rs 10.5 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.
