Two held for firing over money dispute in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly opening fire during a dispute over money in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur.

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With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved an attempt to murder case in which the accused allegedly tried to mislead investigators by creating a false counter-narrative.

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The incident took place on the evening of July 16, when the police received information about firing near Raj Mandir and E-1, Gali No. 4, Nehru Vihar.

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When the police reached the spot, they found no complainant, injured person or physical evidence such as empty cartridges, bullet marks or bloodstains.

Despite the lack of immediate evidence, the police continued technical surveillance and field inquiries, eventually tracing the injured man, identified as Nikhil, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

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During questioning, Nikhil told the police that he and his associates had gone to the office of Deepanshu, alias Bhura, to settle a monetary dispute. During the altercation, Mayank Sharma, allegedly a friend of Deepanshu, fired a shot from the first floor. The police said the bullet ricocheted off the road and injured Nikhil.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had allegedly made a PCR call to create a false version of events and divert the investigation. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

A team, led by SHO Dheeraj Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Gokulpuri Deepak Chandra, conducted raids at multiple locations and arrested the two accused — Mayank Sharma (22) of Jyoti Colony, Shahdara, and Deepanshu Sharma, alias Bhura (23), of Maujpur. The accused had no previous criminal record, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement, following which the police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the offence along with two live cartridges.