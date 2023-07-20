Two held for murder

PTI

New Delhi, July 19

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in Begumpur for not returning the borrowed money.

On Wednesday at 6.24 am, a PCR call regarding a body in a park was received at Begumpur police station. The police reached the spot near a CNG depot in Rohini Sector-37. The deceased was identified as Jay Sharma, a resident of Begumpur, the police said.

Prameshwar (28) and Ashu (20), residents of Rajeev Nagar Extension, were found to be involved in the case.