According to the police, the accused were identified as Intezar and his accomplice, Vikas, both residents of Chandpur village in Faridabad.

“A joint team of the Tigaon police station and Sector 65 crime branch arrested the accused after identifying them on the basis of CCTV footage and secret information. The accused confessed to the crime and they are being questioned,” said Ballabhgarh DCP Rajkumar Walia.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old student was raped twice in a moving car after being forcibly pulled inside the car in the Tigaon area when she was on the way to her school. The main accused, Intezar, raped her twice by threatening to kill her, and finally both the accused fled the spot after throwing her out of the car near his village.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS at the Tigaon police station on Sunday.