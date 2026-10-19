Two held in Rs 2 crore clove theft case in Gurugram

The police have arrested three men in connection with the theft of cloves worth around Rs 2 crore and recovered 20.9 tonnes of the stolen spice and seized two trucks allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary interrogation revealed a truck carrying cloves from Navi Mumbai to Khari Baoli in Delhi was stolen in Gurugram. The accused allegedly unloaded the consignment at an isolated location in the city, transferred the goods to other trucks and planned to transport them to Assam for sale.

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According to police, an official of ABC Express Company filed a complaint on October 14 stating that a consignment of 500 bags of cloves, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, was being transported from Nhava Sheva in Maharashtra to Delhi through the company. The truck driver was informed of the delivery address on October 11, but the consignment failed to reach its intended destination. Company employees tried to contact the driver by phone, but both his mobile phones were switched off.

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A search was subsequently launched for the truck, which was found abandoned and empty near the Royal Paper Hotel, close to Bawal. An examination of the vehicle's GPS data revealed that it had been in the Sector-93 area of Gurugram on the night of October 12. During an inspection of the location, police found scattered cloves and marking labels from the bags. These findings suggested that the goods had been unloaded there and transferred to other trucks. A case was registered at Sector 10 Police Station on the basis of the complaint.

During the investigation, a team from the Crime Branch, Bilaspur, arrested three men near Pasco Fitting Centre in Rathwas. The accused were identified as Manan, a resident of Raniala Patakpur; Junaid, a resident of Bichhor village in Nuh district; and Aziz, a resident of Bilpatri in Assam's Barpeta district.

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“During police interrogation, it emerged that the accused unloaded the truck carrying the cloves at an isolated location in the Sector-88/89 area of Gurugram and transferred the goods into two other trucks to execute the theft. The truck used in the commission of the crime belongs to accused Manan, while Junaid worked as its driver. The accused allegedly planned to transport the stolen goods to Assam and sell them there. Accused Aziz was allegedly involved in facilitating the sale of the stolen goods. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.