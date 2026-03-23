Two illegal liquor suppliers arrested for kidnapping cop

Two men allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade have been arrested for kidnapping and threatening a Delhi Excise Department constable and his driver at gunpoint, police said on Monday.

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Officials said the alleged mastermind was apprehended after an interstate chase that extended to the Indo-Nepal border, where he was attempting to flee the country.

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The accused have been identified as Rahul Nain, a resident of Rohtak and Vinod Kumar from Jhajjar, Haryana.

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Police officials said Kumar was a habitual offender with prior involvement in at least five criminal cases.

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 23, when Constable Naresh Sharma and his driver, Rahul, were gathering intelligence on illegal liquor operations near Aggarwal Auto Mall in Shalimar Bagh.

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The police said a group of armed men confronted them and, upon learning their identities, turned violent. The victims were allegedly assaulted with sticks and abducted in their own vehicle.

They were taken to Bahalgarh in Haryana, where they were confined in a liquor godown.

During their captivity, the victims were reportedly beaten again, threatened at gunpoint and videographed to intimidate them. The accused also robbed the constable of his wallet, which contained his official identity card and Rs 8,000 in cash.

The victims were later released and reported the incident via the emergency helpline. Both were subsequently medically examined at BJRM Hospital.

A case was registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station and a special investigation team was formed. Investigators analysed CCTV footage and traced the accused to Bahalgarh in Sonipat.

Intelligence inputs led to the identification of Rahul Nain as a key operative in an illegal liquor supply network operating between Haryana and Delhi. Following his arrest, Nain disclosed details about his associates.

Vinod Kumar, who had been evading arrest by moving across multiple states including Punjab and Uttarakhand, was tracked through Zirakpur, Nainital and Kainchi Dham before being apprehended on the night of 18-19 March near the Indo-Nepal border.

Police officials said both accused have confessed to their involvement, adding a vehicle used in the crime and two mobile phones have been recovered.

Efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest other individuals linked to the case, said the police.