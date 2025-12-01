Two killed, 7 injured in twin road accidents in Capital

Two persons died while seven others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in the national capital.

In the first mishap, a man died while two others suffered injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them at an auto stand on the Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Officials said a police control room (PCR) received a call around 2.33 am about the accident opposite a mall on the stretch towards Vasant Vihar.

When the police reached the spot, they found the SUV in a mangled condition. According to the police, three persons - aged 23, 35 and 23 - were found lying injured on the roadside. All three men were working at a restaurant in Ambience Mall.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital where Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival, while other two are undergoing treatment.

The SUV driver, identified as Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, had been apprehended. He was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the vehicle lost balance after a road diversion and hit a pole where the three men were standing.

The police said Shivam was returning home after attending a wedding, and the car belongs to his friend Abhishek. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, officials said.

In another accident, a 21-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured after a Fronx car rammed into a tree on the Narela-Bawana Road near Ghoga early on Saturday, the police said.

A passer-by, Sanjeev, informed the police about the incident around 5.14 am. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot.

The injured persons were taken to Saroj Hospital in Pitampura, where Jyoti (21), a resident of Halalpur in Sonepat, was declared dead on arrival.

Officials said the injured persons – Prashant (22) from Kharkhoda in Sonepat; Amit (24) from Mansa Apartments, Narela; a 21-year-old woman from Mansa Apartments, Narela; her six-month-old daughter; and a 22-year-old woman - are undergoing treatment.

The body has been kept at BJRM Hospital for post-mortem. The police said legal proceedings were underway.