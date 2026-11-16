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Home / Delhi / Two killed after quarrel in Bawana

Two killed after quarrel in Bawana

1 held, three empty cartridges recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Two men were killed in a suspected retaliatory killing following a quarrel in the Bawana area here around midnight on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin (27), a resident of Pooth Khurd village, and Sonu, alias Pradeep, also a resident of the same village.

The police said they received information about a man suffering a gunshot injury at the Bawana police station around midnight on November 15. On reaching Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, the police found Sachin brought dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.

During an inspection of the crime scene, a cowshed owned by the deceased’s family, the police recovered bloodstains and three empty cartridges.

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Further examination of the area led to the recovery of another body in an adjoining lane, around 100 metres from the cowshed. The deceased was identified as Sonu, alias Pradeep.

A preliminary investigation, including examination of CCTV footage, revealed that Sonu allegedly shot Sachin dead following a quarrel. Subsequently, Sachin’s brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him, the police said.

Naresh has been apprehended, while further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the incident, the police said.

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